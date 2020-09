Marine Minute: Immediate Action Updates

LANCE CORPORAL MELLIZZA BONJOC, WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THE MARINE CORPS HAS RECENTLY DROPPED MARADMIN 491/20, AND HERE’S WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOU.



STARTING SEPT. 1, 2020, PHOTOGRAPHS WILL NO LONGER BE AUTHORIZED FOR CONSIDERATION BY PROMOTION BOARDS AND SELECTION PROCESS PERTAINING TO ASSIGNMENT, TRAINING, EDUCATION, AND COMMAND.



THIS PROHIBITION ALSO INCLUDES OFFICIAL PHOTOS IN THE OFFICIAL MILITARY PERSONNEL FILE, ALONG WITH PHOTOS SUBMITTED IN CORRESPONDENCE BY INDIVIDUAL MARINES.



THIS FOLLOWS THE MILITARY’S IMMEDIATE ACTIONS TO ADDRESS DIVERSITY, INCLUSION, AND EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR SERVICE MEMBERS.



SPECIFIC CHANGES TO THE REFERENCES AND OTHER SERVICE DIRECTIVES REGARDING PROCESSES THAT USE OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHS WILL BE RELEASED IN SUBSEQUENT MESSAGES.



WHEN IDENTIFIED, FURTHER ALTERATIONS WILL BE ANNOUNCED AND INCORPORATED IN FUTURE REVISIONS.



IF THERE ARE ANY QUESTIONS, THE MARINE/COMMAND SHOULD REACH TO THEIR LOCAL COMSTRAT SHOP FOR CLARIFICATION.



