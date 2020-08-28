Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, discusses his first 100 days at Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 15:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64156
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107965157.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:26
|Artist
|Rear Adm. John Meier
|Composer
|Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins
|Conductor
|Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg
|Album
|Everything Naval Aviation
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, Everything Naval Aviation: The First 100 Days, by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT