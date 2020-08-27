On this episode of the 102 IW Wellness Podcast, Ms. Jill Garvin, Wing Director of Psychological Health, speaks to Col. Enrique Dovalo, 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group Commander and his wife, Ms. Christi Garner, one of the 102 ISRG’s Key Spouses and a licensed therapist. Together they discuss dispelling the myths around seeking mental health help having a negative impact on one’s career.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 11:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64151
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107962682.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:10
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Aug. 27, 2020 – Dispelling the myths of career impact when seeking mental health help, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT