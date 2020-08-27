Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Aug. 27, 2020 – Dispelling the myths of career impact when seeking mental health help

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On this episode of the 102 IW Wellness Podcast, Ms. Jill Garvin, Wing Director of Psychological Health, speaks to Col. Enrique Dovalo, 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group Commander and his wife, Ms. Christi Garner, one of the 102 ISRG’s Key Spouses and a licensed therapist. Together they discuss dispelling the myths around seeking mental health help having a negative impact on one’s career.

    

