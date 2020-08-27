102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Aug. 27, 2020 – Dispelling the myths of career impact when seeking mental health help

On this episode of the 102 IW Wellness Podcast, Ms. Jill Garvin, Wing Director of Psychological Health, speaks to Col. Enrique Dovalo, 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group Commander and his wife, Ms. Christi Garner, one of the 102 ISRG’s Key Spouses and a licensed therapist. Together they discuss dispelling the myths around seeking mental health help having a negative impact on one’s career.