On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Navy sailors conduct a bilateral replenishment at sea, and the military turns to virtual solutions.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 23:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64147
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107962061.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 28 August, 2020, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT