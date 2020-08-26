Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #24 - Show Us the Space!

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #24 - Show Us the Space!

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    There is a special team within the 412th Civil Engineering Group that oversees the utilization of all buildings and land on the base. It is the Space Utilization and Management and we have the Team Lead here to explain all things space on Edwards.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 11:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Edwards Air Force Base

