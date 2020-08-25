Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 36 - Cardio Interval Training implementation at BMT

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On this episode, Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team sat down remotely with the team from the 323rd Training Squadron at JBSA-Lackland, known as the Mustangs, to talk about the evolution of the way Basic Military Training (BMT) executes physical training. Lt. Col. Ray Vann, Tech Sgts. Sarah Mitchell and Kenneth Snow talk about how, in partnership with the 559th Medical Group’s Sports Medicine Team, they created, tested and are currently implementing BMT's first high intensity, interval training (HIIT) program. This innovative program provides more diversity than the baseline BMT exercise program and presents an opportunity to increase physical fitness assessment scores while simultaneously mitigating the risk of injury to trainees.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 36 - Cardio Interval Training implementation at BMT, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

