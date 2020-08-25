The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 36 - Cardio Interval Training implementation at BMT

On this episode, Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team sat down remotely with the team from the 323rd Training Squadron at JBSA-Lackland, known as the Mustangs, to talk about the evolution of the way Basic Military Training (BMT) executes physical training. Lt. Col. Ray Vann, Tech Sgts. Sarah Mitchell and Kenneth Snow talk about how, in partnership with the 559th Medical Group’s Sports Medicine Team, they created, tested and are currently implementing BMT's first high intensity, interval training (HIIT) program. This innovative program provides more diversity than the baseline BMT exercise program and presents an opportunity to increase physical fitness assessment scores while simultaneously mitigating the risk of injury to trainees.