The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 10) Jon Margolick: Keeping your eye on the problem with warfighter-centered design Pt. 2

UNITED STATES 08.24.2020 Courtesy Audio AFWERX

Jon Margolick: "In the innovation space, it's really easy to end up focusing on processes or tools more than the purpose of the process or tool."



As the former Director of the Centers for Adaptive Warfighting at NavalX and now the Truman National Security Project Executive Vice President, Jon Margolick has pursued ways to adapt the Department of Defense to a changing world. He is experienced in the ways of design thinking, agile scrum, lean start-up, and the ways they teach us to know and shape our missions. He's an advocate for empowering leaders and warfighters by delivering industry best practices for complex problem-solving and ideation.



During this episode, Jon joins our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter to discuss how to leverage social technology like design thinking and human-centered design to create more inclusive organizations and leverage the power of the diverse talent within your organization. In a culture that often over-prioritizes compliance, Jon shares ways to get back on track and start having difficult discussions and solving problems our servicemembers face on a daily basis.



Resources Mentioned:

• Training - Centers for Adaptive Warfighting: https://www.secnav.navy.mil/agility/Pages/caw.aspx

• Author - Jeanne Liedka: https://jeanneliedtka.com/

• Book - Design Thinking for the Greater Good by Jeanne Liedka

• Book - Team of Teams by Gen. Stanley McChrystal

• Book - The Scrum Fieldbook by J.J. Sutherland

• Book - Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us by Daniel Pink

• Book - Where Good Ideas Come From by Steven Johnson



