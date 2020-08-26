On this Pacific Pulse, missiles fly at Rim of the Pacific, and Marine Corps F35-B's conduct operations over Japan.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 21:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64124
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107958581.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 26 August, 2020, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
