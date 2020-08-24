Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 12: Functional Fitness

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    08.24.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss functional fitness. They highlight tips for beginners, why recovery matters, how competition makes us better and what Command Sgt Maj. Burke thinks about when he wakes up at 0400.

    Guests include: Maj. Joe Lopez, Staff Sgt. David Riggins, and Sgt. First Class Josh Quattrone.

