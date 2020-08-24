Kill Tank Radio - Episode 12: Functional Fitness

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss functional fitness. They highlight tips for beginners, why recovery matters, how competition makes us better and what Command Sgt Maj. Burke thinks about when he wakes up at 0400.



Guests include: Maj. Joe Lopez, Staff Sgt. David Riggins, and Sgt. First Class Josh Quattrone.