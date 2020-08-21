Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 9] - Secure Cloud Computing Architecture

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 9] - Secure Cloud Computing Architecture

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle welcome special guests Aaron and Jason to talk about Secure Cloud Computing Architectures.

    Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 07:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64110
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107953959.mp3
    Length: 01:08:20
    Artist Phoenix Cast
    Track # 9
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 9] - Secure Cloud Computing Architecture, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Cyber
    Network Security
    Cybersecurity
    Phoenix
    Task Force Phoenix
    SCCA
    MARFORCYBER
    Cyberspace Operations
    TFPhoenix
    Phoenix Cast
    NetSec

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT