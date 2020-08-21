On this Pacific Pulse, exercise Rim of the Pacific 2020 kicks off, Pacific Air Force demonstrates its airpower, and USAID sends ventilators to India.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 19:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64107
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107953398.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 21 August 2020, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
