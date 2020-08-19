Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #23 - Meet the School Liaison

Located at every Air Force installation are School Liaison Specialists who are the central point of contact for school-related matters for grades Pre-K through 12. With the COVID-related changes to the 2020 school year, now is a good time to meet the Edwards School Liaison and learn about the services provided by her office.



Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.

https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/