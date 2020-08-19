Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #23 - Meet the School Liaison

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Located at every Air Force installation are School Liaison Specialists who are the central point of contact for school-related matters for grades Pre-K through 12. With the COVID-related changes to the 2020 school year, now is a good time to meet the Edwards School Liaison and learn about the services provided by her office.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

