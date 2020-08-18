Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 22. Emotional Intelligence & Personality Profiles with (Ret.) Lt Col Megan Allison & Lt Col Brandie Jeffries - Part 1

In today’s interview we discuss “Emotional Intelligence and Personality Profiles,” a topic sure to increase your emotional intelligence, intra and inter personnel communication skills, and ultimate leadership ability.



This episode is Part 1 of a two-part interview with 2 guest experts, Lt Col Megan Allison, USAF Retired, and Lt Col Brandie Jeffries, USAF. In this episode, we discuss the importance of emotional intelligence (EI), ways to improve your EI, and the 16 Personalities Profile Assessment where we began discussion on the 4 pairs of opposites within the test.