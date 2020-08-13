Missile Minutiae - Aug. 17, 2020

Podcast of the 90th Missile Wing and F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. In this edition, we interview the Wing Historian, Kyle Brislan, and the Museum Director, Paula Taylor, about Wrangler Culture and the inception of the Wrangler mascot and team name.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 15:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64095
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107948615.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:30
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|F. E. WARREN AFB, WY, US
