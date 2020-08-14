In this episode, we're not sure if it's Patrick's last time on Corps Talk or not! We DO know that he spent time talking with our award-winning Logistics Readiness Office team and quizzed the crew on what it takes to keep the district delivering during a pandemic. Andie eked out a last-minute interview with the Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist and got the skinny on what Women's Equality Day looks like at the district (hint: it's not just female). The episode rounds out with News from Around the District and Great Places to Work.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2020 14:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64092
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107947385.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:35
|Artist
|Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Publiv Affairs Office
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Corps Talk: Empowered to Deliver (S1Ep8), by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT