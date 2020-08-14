Corps Talk: Empowered to Deliver (S1Ep8)

In this episode, we're not sure if it's Patrick's last time on Corps Talk or not! We DO know that he spent time talking with our award-winning Logistics Readiness Office team and quizzed the crew on what it takes to keep the district delivering during a pandemic. Andie eked out a last-minute interview with the Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist and got the skinny on what Women's Equality Day looks like at the district (hint: it's not just female). The episode rounds out with News from Around the District and Great Places to Work.