    Corps Talk: Empowered to Deliver (S1Ep8)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Audio by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode, we're not sure if it's Patrick's last time on Corps Talk or not! We DO know that he spent time talking with our award-winning Logistics Readiness Office team and quizzed the crew on what it takes to keep the district delivering during a pandemic. Andie eked out a last-minute interview with the Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist and got the skinny on what Women's Equality Day looks like at the district (hint: it's not just female). The episode rounds out with News from Around the District and Great Places to Work.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 14:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64092
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107947385.mp3
    Length: 00:37:35
    Artist Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Publiv Affairs Office
    Year 2020
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Talk: Empowered to Deliver (S1Ep8), by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

