Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 18: Being you

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of Tech Sgt. April Tover discusses her struggles as a religious affairs airman that also identifies as a LGBTQ member. She addresses her resilience in facing the views and opinions of others, the conflicts people believe it has based on her job and her experiences in helping Airmen struggle with their sexuality and owning who they are.