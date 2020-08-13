Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #22 - Crisis Task Force Schools!

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brigadier General Matthew Higer is the commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards. In this episode he will take us Beyond the Test and discuss a subject that is very important to him; the quality of education for our children and the public schools located on base.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 16:27
    Category: Newscasts
