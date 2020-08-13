Brigadier General Matthew Higer is the commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards. In this episode he will take us Beyond the Test and discuss a subject that is very important to him; the quality of education for our children and the public schools located on base.
Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 16:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64081
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107939182.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:30
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #22 - Crisis Task Force Schools!, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT