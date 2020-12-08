A radio piece about the Department of Defense Education Activity hiring substitute teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 04:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64077
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107937575.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoDEA Substitute Teacher Hiring, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT