The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 34 - MTL Developmental Special Duty overview

On the pod, Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, 37th Training Wing command chief, talks to a team of Military Training Leaders at the wing about the MTL Developmental Special Duty. Chief Blazier talks with the MTLs about how quickly they learned being an MTL was more important to the Airmen they lead and to themselves than they could have ever imagined, as well as how the DSD assignment as an MTL has directly resulted in their leadership growth, and much more.