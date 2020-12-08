Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 34 - MTL Developmental Special Duty overview

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On the pod, Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, 37th Training Wing command chief, talks to a team of Military Training Leaders at the wing about the MTL Developmental Special Duty. Chief Blazier talks with the MTLs about how quickly they learned being an MTL was more important to the Airmen they lead and to themselves than they could have ever imagined, as well as how the DSD assignment as an MTL has directly resulted in their leadership growth, and much more.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 34 - MTL Developmental Special Duty overview, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

