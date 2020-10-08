Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 11: Counseling

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 11: Counseling

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    08.10.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke and his guests discuss counseling. They highlight the human dimension of counseling and identify tips for young leaders, along with a few stories.

    Episode guests include Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Brister, First Sgt. Paul Hamako, and Staff Sgt. Kevin Thomas.

