Kill Tank Radio - Episode 11: Counseling

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke and his guests discuss counseling. They highlight the human dimension of counseling and identify tips for young leaders, along with a few stories.



Episode guests include Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Brister, First Sgt. Paul Hamako, and Staff Sgt. Kevin Thomas.