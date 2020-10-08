Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #21 - EAP Makes the Journey Easier

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force provides for every Civilian and their families a wealth of resources and assistance covering a wide array of topics. Join us as we go Beyond the Test and meet the head of the Edwards Employee Assistance Program and learn about the available opportunities.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

