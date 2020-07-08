Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Change of Responsibility

    RAMETEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.07.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Baldock and Senior Airman Frederick Brown

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command holds a Change of Responsibility at Ramstein Air Base from Command SGt. Maj. Plotnick to COmmand Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri

    00;00;00;00 Senior Airman Andre Brown, Reporting
    00;00;18;02 Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Location: RAMETEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
