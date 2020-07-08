Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 03:29 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 64059 Filename: 2008/DOD_107929257.mp3 Length: 00:00:46 Year 2020 Location: RAMETEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Change of Responsibility, by PO2 Robert Baldock and SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.