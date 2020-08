Marine Minute: TECOM Elevation

Training and Education Command transitioned its authorities from a 2-star command to a 3-star command aboard Marine Corps Base Quanitco, Va., August 3, 2020. This transition reinforces the Marine Corps’ commitment to training, educating, and transforming Marines at the individual, unit, and service levels via 21st century learning objectives.(U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)





I'M LANCE CPL. SOLINE SKRZYPCZAK WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



ON AUGUST 3RD, TRAINING AND EDUCATION COMMAND WILL TRANSITION ITS AUTHORITIES FROM A 2-STAR COMMAND TO A 3-STAR COMMAND.



WITH ROLES AND AUTHORITIES EQUAL TO MARINE FORCE COMMANDERS AND DEPUTY COMMANDANTS, THIS TRANSITION REINFORCES THE MARINE CORPS’ COMMITMENT TO TRAINING, EDUCATING, AND TRANSFORMING OUR MARINES AT THE INDIVIDUAL, UNIT, AND SERVICE LEVELS VIA 21ST CENTURY LEARNING OBJECTIVES.



ELEVATING OUR EMPHASIS ON TRAINING AND EDUCATING THE CORPS TO LEVELS EQUAL WITH ORGANIZING AND EQUIPPING THE FORCE WILL FOSTER GREATER INTEGRATION WITH THE NAVY AND THE JOINT FORCE IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE IN THE FUTURE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT.



AS A THREE-STAR HEADQUARTERS, TECOM WILL HAVE GREATER AUTHORITY, RESOURCES, AND OPPORTUNITIES TO DEVELOP, IMPLEMENT, AND SUSTAIN THE COMMANDANT’S VISION FOR THE 2030 FORCE. THIS WILL BETTER POSTURE THE MARINE CORPS TO ADDRESS PRESENT CHALLENGES AND TO PREPARE FOR THE FUTURE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT.



TO LEARN MORE AND FIND THE LATEST ON UPDATES WITH THIS TRANSITION VISIT MARINES.MIL.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.