We talk to an R2 program facilitator about the program, and how Soldiers, families and Department of the Army civilians can benefit from participating.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 18:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64043
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107924595.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Riley The Podcast Episode 15: Fort Riley R2 Performance Program, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
