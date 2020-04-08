Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 8] - Route / Switch and Security

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 8] - Route / Switch and Security

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Rich and Kyle welcome special guest "Fish" to talk about route/switch, security and traffic analytics.

    Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 20:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64039
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107922976.mp3
    Length: 01:02:52
    Artist Phoenix Cast
    Track # 8
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 8] - Route / Switch and Security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Cybersecurity
    Router
    Switch
    MARFORCYBER
    Route-switch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT