In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Rich and Kyle welcome special guest "Fish" to talk about route/switch, security and traffic analytics.
Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 20:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64039
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107922976.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:52
|Artist
|Phoenix Cast
|Track #
|8
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 8] - Route / Switch and Security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT