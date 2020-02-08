Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - August 2020

    IL, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison, with the 126th Public Affairs Office, talks to the wing's Staff Judge Advocate, Lt. Col. Matt Goetten. Lt. Col. Goetten tells us why every member of the 126th should visit their office. Roll Call is the official podcast of the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, located at Scott Air Force Base. The wing flies the KC-135 Stratotanker to accomplish their mission of aerial refueling for U.S. and allied military aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 10:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:01
    TAGS

    JAG
    Podcast
    126 ARW
    RollCall

