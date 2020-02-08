Roll Call - August 2020

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison, with the 126th Public Affairs Office, talks to the wing's Staff Judge Advocate, Lt. Col. Matt Goetten. Lt. Col. Goetten tells us why every member of the 126th should visit their office. Roll Call is the official podcast of the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, located at Scott Air Force Base. The wing flies the KC-135 Stratotanker to accomplish their mission of aerial refueling for U.S. and allied military aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)