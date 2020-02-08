Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coping with COVID: An Air Force Podcast

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Audio by Angel Orozco and Senior Airman Sara Voigt

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    The Coronavirus pandemic has presented new challenges for Airmen and their families around the world. New ways of working, new ways of learning, new ways of living. One of the sources of strength for the force has been the revitalization of Squadrons, the unit Air Force leadership says is the "beating heart" of the service. In this episode of An Air Force Podcast we look into how the renewed focus on Squadrons has prepared and supported Airmen and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

