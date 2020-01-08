Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Audio: Sector Jacksonville Captain of the Port discusses Hurricane Isaias safety tips

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun, Captain of the Port Sector Jacksonville, discusses some quick safety tips for boaters to do to prepare for Hurricane Isaias, August 01, 2020, Jacksonville, Florida. District 7 Coast Guard crews are preparing for the hurricane by stage assets in order to respond to search and rescue cases after it passes. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    USCG
    Jacksonville
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Hurricane season
    Sector Jacksonville
    D7
    Captain of the Port
    District 7
    Capt. Mark Vlaun
    Isaias
    Hurricane Isaias
    hurricaneIsaias

