Audio: Sector Jacksonville Captain of the Port discusses Hurricane Isaias safety tips

Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun, Captain of the Port Sector Jacksonville, discusses some quick safety tips for boaters to do to prepare for Hurricane Isaias, August 01, 2020, Jacksonville, Florida. District 7 Coast Guard crews are preparing for the hurricane by stage assets in order to respond to search and rescue cases after it passes. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)