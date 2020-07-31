Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Captain JoAnn Burdian discusses Hurricane Isaias safety tips

    Coast Guard Captain JoAnn Burdian discusses Hurricane Isaias safety tips

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Captain JoAnn Burdian discusses what people should do to prepare for Hurricane Isaias in Miami, Florida, July 31, 2020. The Coast Guard is preparing for the hurricane by securing and staging assets in order to more efficiently respond to potential search and rescue cases once it passes. (Coast Guard Audio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 07.31.2020 14:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64022
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107918536.mp3
    Length: 00:00:41
    Year 2020
    Genre Interview
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Captain JoAnn Burdian discusses Hurricane Isaias safety tips, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    safety message
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    audio
    D7
    District 7
    Isaias

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT