Marine Minute: PCS with EFMP Families

To help ease the PCS transition process, The Exceptional Family Member Program provide help for those moving with dependents with special needs. The program ensures assistance in housing accommodations, special education needs, building networks and connecting to resources. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Melizza Bonjoc)



I’M LANCE CORPORAL MELLIZZA BONJOC, WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THIS PCS SEASON HAS BEEN DIFFERENT THAN ANY OTHER.

IF YOU’RE MOVING WITH DEPENDENTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS, THE

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM – OR E-F-M-P CAN HELP EASE THE

TRANSITION PROCESS.



E-F-M-P ENSURES THAT MARINES ARE ASSIGNED TO DUTY STATIONS WHERE

REQUIRED MEDICAL SERVICES AND EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT ARE AVAILABLE

FOR THEIR FAMILY MEMBERS’ NEEDS. THIS ALLOWS YOU TO FOCUS ON THE

MISSION, WHICH BENEFITS YOUR INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY, AND UNIT

READINESS.



THE E-F-M-P CAN HELP WITH SOME OF THE MOST IMPORTANT SERVICES

FOR FAMILIES WITH SPECIAL NEEDS, SUCH AS HOUSING ACCOMMODATIONS,

SPECIAL EDUCATION NEEDS, BUILDING NETWORKS, CONNECTING TO

RESOURCES AND HELPING YOU BECOME THE BEST ADVOCATE FOR YOURSELF

OR YOUR FAMILY MEMBER.



ALSO, THE PROGRAM COORDINATES A WHOLE-HEARTED HANDOFF BETWEEN

THE EFMP STAFF AT YOUR CURRENT DUTY STATION AND YOUR NEW DUTY

STATION, TO SUPPORT A SMOOTH TRANSITION BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER

YOUR PCS.



TO GET IN TOUCH WITH THE E-F-M-P, GO TO USMC-MCCS.ORG, CLICK ON

SERVICES, AND SCROLL DOWN TO EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.