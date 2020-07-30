Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 01 Aug

    Pacific Pulse: 01 Aug

    JORDAN

    07.30.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Task Force Koa Moana 20 deploys to the Republic of Palau, B-1B Lancers conduct integration training with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, and the United States donates public health supplies to Thailand.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.30.2020 01:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64007
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107915842.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 01 Aug, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    Thailand
    USAF
    Training
    Anderson AFB
    JASDF
    Republic of Palau
    Lancers
    Task Force Koa Moana
    Pacific Pulse
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT