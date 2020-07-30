Pacific Pulse: 01 Aug

On this Pacific Pulse: Task Force Koa Moana 20 deploys to the Republic of Palau, B-1B Lancers conduct integration training with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, and the United States donates public health supplies to Thailand.
