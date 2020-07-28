Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #20 - Continued Transformation

The U.S. Air Force provides for every Airman, enlisted or officer, the opportunity for continued education. Here at Edwards the 412th Force Support Squadron’s Education and Training Center not only assists Airmen, reservists and guard members, but civilians as well. We’ll talk with the new Education Services Officer and learn about the exciting educational opportunities for all.



Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.

https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/