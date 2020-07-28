Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #20 - Continued Transformation

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #20 - Continued Transformation

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force provides for every Airman, enlisted or officer, the opportunity for continued education. Here at Edwards the 412th Force Support Squadron’s Education and Training Center not only assists Airmen, reservists and guard members, but civilians as well. We’ll talk with the new Education Services Officer and learn about the exciting educational opportunities for all.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 17:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64004
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107914273.mp3
    Length: 00:17:21
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #20 - Continued Transformation, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    edwards
    education
    air force
    eafb
    412th Test Wing
    412TW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT