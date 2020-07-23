Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missile Minutiae - July 23, 2020

    Missile Minutiae - July 23, 2020

    F. E. WARREN AFB, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Audio by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Podcast of the 90th Missile Wing and F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. In this edition, we interview the 90th Missile Wing's new Vice Commander, Col. Deane Konowicz.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 17:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64002
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107914197.mp3
    Length: 00:32:34
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: F. E. WARREN AFB, WY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missile Minutiae - July 23, 2020, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    interview
    vice commander
    wranglers
    strikers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT