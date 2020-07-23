Missile Minutiae - July 23, 2020

Podcast of the 90th Missile Wing and F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. In this edition, we interview the 90th Missile Wing's new Vice Commander, Col. Deane Konowicz.
|07.23.2020
|07.28.2020 17:15
|Newscasts
|64002
|2007/DOD_107914197.mp3
|00:32:34
|2020
|Podcast
|F. E. WARREN AFB, WY, US
|1
|0
|0
|2
