The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 9) Ralphie Short: How customer discovery sets the foundation for successful projects

UNITED STATES 07.17.2020 Courtesy Audio AFWERX

Ralphie Short: "We talk about agile, we talk about doing things in minutes, hours and days--but don't go so fast that you miss something. It really pays to be slow and methodical, which will just help you go faster in the future."



Maj. William "Ralphie" Short is a Senior Air Battle Manager and Intrapraneur, who creates bleeding edge technology that directly impacts warfighters. He attended and pitched at the first-ever AFWERX Spark Collider in August 2019, and has taken his project "WIDOW" from an idea, to a prototype, to operational software that warfighters are using right now. Ralphie has extensive experience in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) process, and has successfully transitioned WIDOW to a Phase III contract, only one of a handful in the U.S. Air Force that have made it that far.



During this episode, Ralphie joins our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter to discuss the importance of customer discovery and choosing the right industry partners when developing solutions. He also highlights the success of a recent project he's been working on, the challenges he's faced along the way, and those around him who've helped make it happen.



Resources mentioned:

- Book: The Obstacle Is The Way

- Airmen Powered by Innovation: https://usaf.ideascalegov.com/



For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html



