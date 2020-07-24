102nd Intelligence Wing Interview for July 24, 2020 - The Wing Resiliency Team

We're joined by two members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing Resilience Team. We have Ms. Erin Faye, Manager of the Airman and Family Readiness Program and Ms. Jill Garvin, Director of Psychological Health. We talk a little bit about the resiliency team and a survey they have been working on that is about to be released.