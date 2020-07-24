Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Interview for July 24, 2020 - The Wing Resiliency Team

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    We're joined by two members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing Resilience Team. We have Ms. Erin Faye, Manager of the Airman and Family Readiness Program and Ms. Jill Garvin, Director of Psychological Health. We talk a little bit about the resiliency team and a survey they have been working on that is about to be released.

