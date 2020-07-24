Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 7] - Instant Reaction: July 2020 Twitter Bitcoin Hack

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this bonus episode of Phoenix Cast, host Kyle breaks down his instant reaction to the July 2020 Twitter bitcoin hack. What really happened? What are the cybersecurity implications for you and your networks?



