    Fort Riley the Podcast Episode 13: Garrison Commander Col. McKannay, AER with LTG. Raymond Mason

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Audio by Collen McGee and Thomas Reust

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    The new Fort Riley Garrison Commander gives us a look at his background, and the way ahead for Fort Riley. LTG-Ret Mason talks AER Campaign, and why it's important for soldiers to donate.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley the Podcast Episode 13: Garrison Commander Col. McKannay, AER with LTG. Raymond Mason, by Collen McGee and Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

