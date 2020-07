Marine Minute: PCS with Pets

As we enter PCS season the Marine Corps wants to ensure Marines, their families and pets have the smoothest transition possible. Whether you are traveling across the country or overseas, there are multiple steps that service members should take while planning a safe move for themselves and their furry friends. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)







I'M LANCE CORPORAL SOLINE SKRZYPCZAK WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



P-C-S-ING ISN’T EASY WITHOUT A PET, AND IT SHOULDN’T BE ANY HARDER FOR MARINES WITH PETS. WHETHER YOU’RE TRAVELLING ACROSS THE COUNTRY OR FLYING OVERSEAS, EARLY PLANNING IS KEY.



SO HERES A FEW THINGS TO REMEMBER:



1. ORDERS ARE NOT NEEDED TO MAKE PET RESERVATIONS ON FLIGHTS, BUT SPOTS ARE LIMITED AND RESERVED ON A “FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED” BASIS. AS SOON AS YOU HAVE AN IDEA OF WHEN YOU’RE DEPARTING, TALK TO YOUR LOCAL PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION OFFICE.



2. PETS ARE LIMITED TO DOGS AND CATS ONLY, WITH NO MORE THAN 2 PETS PER FAMILY, AND THE OWNER ASSUMES ALL ASSOCIATED RISK AND COSTS WITH THE TRANSPORTATION.



3. IF YOU’RE TRAVELING OCONUS, PET RESEARCH MATTERS. REGULATIONS ON PETS VARY BY HOST CONTRY, MEANING THERE ARE STRICT PET CARE GUIDELINES THAT MUST BE MET PRIOR TO THEM BEING ALLOWED ENTRY AND REQUIREMENTS COULD TAKE SIX MONTHS TO COMPLETE, SO START PLANNING EARLY.



FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW YOU AND YOUR FURRY FRIENDS CAN P-C-S WITH EASE, VISIT WWW.MOVE.MIL



THAT IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.