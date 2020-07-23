Kill Tank Radio - Episode 9: Lawyered

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke and his guests, Maj. J.P. Policastro and Capt. Jonni Stormo from the Regimental Staff Judge Advocate Office, discuss the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), legal resources available to Soldiers, how to join the JAG Corps, barracks lawyers and information about the Army's legal system.