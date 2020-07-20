In this episode of The Spartan News, we speak with a behavioral health professional about coping with deployment, COVID-19 restrictions, and the stress that comes with day-to-day life.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 07:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:14:40
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, The Spartan News Episode 7- Avoiding Stir Crazy; An Expert Weighs In, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS
