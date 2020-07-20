Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Spartan News Episode 7- Avoiding Stir Crazy; An Expert Weighs In

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.20.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    In this episode of The Spartan News, we speak with a behavioral health professional about coping with deployment, COVID-19 restrictions, and the stress that comes with day-to-day life.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 07:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:40
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
