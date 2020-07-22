Coast Guard rescues 3 people after boat capsizes 15 miles west of Bayport

One of three boaters aboard a 15-foot flat bottom fishing boat tells Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, watchstanders the boat is sinking 17 miles west of Bayport, Wed. July 22, 2020. An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued the three men and transported them to Tampa General Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard audio.)