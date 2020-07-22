Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people after boat capsizes 15 miles west of Bayport

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people after boat capsizes 15 miles west of Bayport

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    One of three boaters aboard a 15-foot flat bottom fishing boat tells Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, watchstanders the boat is sinking 17 miles west of Bayport, Wed. July 22, 2020. An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued the three men and transported them to Tampa General Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard audio.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 20:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63978
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107906518.mp3
    Length: 00:00:02
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 
    Web Views: 64
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people after boat capsizes 15 miles west of Bayport, by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    rescue
    FL
    Jayhawk
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    helicopter
    St. Petersburg
    Spring Hill
    Bayport
    3 boaters
    flat bottom boat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT