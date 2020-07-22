One of three boaters aboard a 15-foot flat bottom fishing boat tells Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, watchstanders the boat is sinking 17 miles west of Bayport, Wed. July 22, 2020. An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued the three men and transported them to Tampa General Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard audio.)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 20:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63978
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107906518.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:02
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Web Views:
|64
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people after boat capsizes 15 miles west of Bayport, by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT