The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 8) Carrie Martin: Building a path for others to follow in contracting and innovation

UNITED STATES 05.01.2020 Courtesy Audio AFWERX

Carrie Martin: "Even if you take a loss here and there, don't stop. You're not always going to be able to change people. You have to inspire your own positivity and make increments of change that are within your power--sometimes your change is your attitude and the way you look at things, even if you can't change policy."



Carrie has been involved in the defense innovation ecosystem for about a year. She has attended numerous RAPIDx workshops in various AFWERX facilities. She was recently named the RAPIDx Flight Chief for AFWERX operational support. She is passionate about helping innovators find the best acquisition method for making their ideas become a reality.



During this episode, we discuss innovative contracting mechanisms and the office culture needed for experimenting and trying new things. Carrie also mentions the importance of pulling enabling agencies like contracting into your innovation projects early and often. All in all, the key message is that when you innovate, don't forget to build a path behind you for others to follow.



Resources Mentioned:



- 82nd Contracting Squadron & RAPIDx webpage: https://82cons.com/

- Join AFWERX's weekly office hours: https://www.afwerx.af.mil/office-hour...



If you enjoy the show, we’d love for you to review The DisruptiveAF Podcasts on Apple Podcasts! This helps us reach new people who would love to hear from our guests every week. Plus, we love to hear your thoughts on the show.



For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html



Follow AFWERX:

Twitter: twitter.com/afwerx

Instagram: instagram.com/afwerx

Facebook: facebook.com/afwerx