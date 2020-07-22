Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 19. Defense Support to Civil Authorities & Domestic Operations with (Ret.) Lt Col R. Curtis McNeil - Part 1

This is part 1 of a 2-part interview on Defense Support to Civil Authorities & Domestic Operations with Retired Lt Col R. Curtis McNeil, the current Chief of Domestic Operations and Intelligence Law and First Air Force, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. If you have any interest in learning more about how the federal government supports local communities in times of emergency and natural disaster, this interview is for you!



In this part 1 of the interview, we offer a behind-the-scenes look at defense support to civil authorities and domestic operations leading up to, during, and after a natural disaster.



In part 2 of the interview, we explore the innovative legal solutions forged by Lt Col McNeil and his team through Hurricane Dorian, and then he offers a vivid personal account of living through Hurricane Michael, in the Florida panhandle, as a victim – and his leadership lesson takeaways.