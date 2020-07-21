The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 32 - Digital Credentialing

On the pod, Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs office sat down remotely with Ms. Lorelei Gomez, AETC’s Accreditation and Certification branch chief and Mr. Jason Grove, who is the credentialing project manager about their partnership with industry and academia to test a digital credentialing, or “badging” process, for individuals within the Air Force learning professionals, bioenvironmental and first sergeant communities. In line with the National Defense Strategy and AETC’s initiatives to Develop the Airmen We Need, the beta-test talks to advancing force development and will allow Airmen to start earning credentials that are personal, verifiable, transferable and shareable.