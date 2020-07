Marine Minute: PCS To Japan

HEY MARINES, CPL BEN WHITTEN HERE.



IF YOU’RE P-C-S-ING TO JAPAN, THERE ARE SOME GUIDELINES THAT WILL APPLY TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. DUE TO THE ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, ANYONE TRAVELING FROM A RESTRICTED LOCATION MUST UNDERGO A 14-DAY RESTRICTION OF MOVEMENT UPON ARRIVAL.



AIR MOBILITY COMMAND –PATRIOT EXPRESS, KNOWN AS A-M-C-P-E, IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION FROM THE UNITED STATES TO JAPAN. WHEN YOU RECEIVE YOUR ORDERS, YOU MUST CONTACT YOUR LOCAL DMO PASSENGER TRAVEL OFFICE TO RESERVE SEATS ON THE FLIGHT.



PET SPACES ABOARD PATRIOT EXPRESS FLIGHTS ARE LIMITED, SO YOU MUST IDENTIFY YOUR PET TRANSPORT REQUIREMENTS TO YOUR LOCAL DMO PASSENGER TRAVEL OFFICE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, AND BE SURE TO NOTIFY YOUR SPONSOR IF YOU ARE TRAVELING WITH PETS.



ACCOMPANIED MARINES REPORTING TO OKINAWA OR IWAKUNI ARE DIRECTED TO APPLY FOR HOUSING WITH THE APPROPRIATE MILITARY HOUSING OFFICE. UNACCOMPANIED MARINES WILL BE ASSIGNED GOVERNMENT QUARTERS UPON ARRIVAL.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, REFER TO MARADMIN 383/20 AND VISIT THE KADENA AIR BASE WEBSITE TO LEARN WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN ARRIVING ON OKINAWA AND VISIT THE MCAS IWAKUNI WEBSITE FOR WHAT TO EXPECT WITH MAINLAND JAPAN.



