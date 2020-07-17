Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Corey Simmons Assumption of Command

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Audio by Edward Pajak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Corey Simmons Assumption of Command Speech during the 60th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony, July 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Simmons assumed command from Col. Jeffrey Nelson.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Corey Simmons Assumption of Command, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    change of command ceremony
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    Corey Simmons
    Jeffrey Nelson

