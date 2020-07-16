Secretary of the Army Visits Europe

The Secretary of the Army, Ryan D. McCarthy, visited multiple European countries to discuss joint training exercises, force disposition, and our partnership with Poland Jul. 16, 2020. These training exercises help build the experience of our U.S. Soldiers, solidify our European partnerships, and strengthen deterrence in the region.





Interview soundbite courtesy of:



Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet

241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment