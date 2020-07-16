Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army Visits Europe

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.16.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The Secretary of the Army, Ryan D. McCarthy, visited multiple European countries to discuss joint training exercises, force disposition, and our partnership with Poland Jul. 16, 2020. These training exercises help build the experience of our U.S. Soldiers, solidify our European partnerships, and strengthen deterrence in the region.


    Interview soundbite courtesy of:

    Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet
    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

