The Secretary of the Army, Ryan D. McCarthy, visited multiple European countries to discuss joint training exercises, force disposition, and our partnership with Poland Jul. 16, 2020. These training exercises help build the experience of our U.S. Soldiers, solidify our European partnerships, and strengthen deterrence in the region.
Interview soundbite courtesy of:
Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet
241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2020 05:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63951
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107902844.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Army Visits Europe, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT