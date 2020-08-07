Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 08 July

    Pacific Pulse: 08 July

    JAPAN

    07.08.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: A helicopter squadron in Guam rescued a stranded hiker is a search and rescue mission, and Sri Lanka receives lifesaving water rescue equipment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 02:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63950
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107902769.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 08 July, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Guam
    Yokota
    Sri Lanka
    Pacific Pulse
    USINDOPACOM
    08 July

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT