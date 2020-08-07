Pacific Pulse: 08 July

On this Pacific Pulse: A helicopter squadron in Guam rescued a stranded hiker is a search and rescue mission, and Sri Lanka receives lifesaving water rescue equipment.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2020 02:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63950
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107902769.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
