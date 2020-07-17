Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 17: Lean on Me

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Lt. Col. Stephanie Forsythe, 509th Operations Medical Readiness Squadron commander, shares her story of resilience in overcoming a sexual assault that occurred in adolescence and how it eventually led to an attempt of suicide early in her career.(U.S. Air Force courtesy audio)