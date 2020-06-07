Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final Tanks depart from 1st Tank Bn, 1st Marine Division

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Mason Roy 

    1st Marine Division

    The last tanks assigned to 1st Tank Battalion (1st Tank Bn.), 1st Marine Division (1stMarDiv) depart Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, July 6, 2020 as part of Force Design 2030. Tanks are being divested from the Marine Corps in an effort to accelerate modernization and realign capabilities, units and personnel to higher priority areas. Retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jay Corroccia and Master Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Herrera, Operations Chief, 1st Tank Bn, 1stMarDiv speak on behalf of the last departing tanks from 1st Tank Bn. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Mason Roy)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.17.2020 15:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63947
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107901373.mp3
    Length: 00:00:24
    Year 2020
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Tanks depart from 1st Tank Bn, 1st Marine Division, by Sgt Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tanks
    1st Marine Division
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    1st Tank Bn
    1MD
    M1Abrams

