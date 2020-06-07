Final Tanks depart from 1st Tank Bn, 1st Marine Division

The last tanks assigned to 1st Tank Battalion (1st Tank Bn.), 1st Marine Division (1stMarDiv) depart Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, July 6, 2020 as part of Force Design 2030. Tanks are being divested from the Marine Corps in an effort to accelerate modernization and realign capabilities, units and personnel to higher priority areas. Retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jay Corroccia and Master Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Herrera, Operations Chief, 1st Tank Bn, 1stMarDiv speak on behalf of the last departing tanks from 1st Tank Bn. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Mason Roy)